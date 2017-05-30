Prestatyn Sports and Abergele Town voted out of Welsh Alliance

PRESTATYN Sports and Abergele Town have been voted out of the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Football League.

The clubs were given the news last week by league officials, and their demotion comes as a result of their inability to find a solution to their respective ground disputes.

Division Two side Sports, who recently claimed the Challenge Cup with a 3-0 win over Gaerwen, had their temporary home in Gronant, outside of the Denbighshire catchment despite having a lease to play in the Meadows area of the town, which does not meet league criteria due to a lack of changing facilities and dugouts.

Officials have been searching for a year to find a temporary home to avoid bowing out of the division, and plans for facilities have been approved pending the club raising the necessary funds.

A similar problem has claimed the league status of Abergele Town, who have been searching for a permanent base ever since a dispute led to the then Kinmel Bay Sports changing the name of the team and operating in a different location.

League secretary Ron Bridges, said: “Both Prestatyn Sports and Abergele Town have been voted out by the member clubs of the Welsh Alliance for not having a ground to play on that meets the FAW ground criteria for level three and four of the Welsh Football Pyramid system as laid down by the FAW for season 2017/18.”