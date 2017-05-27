Struggling Abergele suffer narrow Mold defeat

STRUGGLING Abergele were unable to make it back-to-back Division One wins as they fell to a narrow 39-run home reverse to Mold.

The result leaves the newly promoted side second-from-bottom in the standings after six games as they look to adjust to the step up in class, and they go in search of a much-needed win on Saturday when they travel to Bersham.

Three wickets apiece from David Moulson (3-43) and Mike Thompson (3039) gave the home side a good platform to build on, but strong scores from skipper John Crane (31) and Richard Deniz (34*) kept the score ticking over

The knock of the afternoon came from Duane Williams, who smashed no fewer than eight boundaries on his way to 51 before he was caught by Wasim Ali off a Karl Higgins delivery.

This would eventually prove to be the difference between the two sides as the visitors set a target of 234-9 from their 50 overs.

Gele got their run chase off to a good start with a knock of 18 from Moulsen, while Ben Garnett also provided a score of note with a valuable 37.

John Crane despatched the dangerous Sam Painter for a six-ball duck while the likes of Rich Marsh-Evans (4), Mike Thompson (7) and Karl Higgins (13) were also removed cheaply as the away side piled on the pressure.

Captain Ed Rooney brought some stability with a patient 54 from 90 balls, but it proved to be for nothing as the home side were all out 195 in defeat.