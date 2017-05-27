Batting collapse sees Prestatyn lose at Highfield

A BATTING collapse was the catalyst behind Prestatyn’s 88-run defeat at Highfield.

The in-form side were unable to maintain their fine start to the Liverpool and District Division One season, and they will look to put things right next Sunday when they travel to Burscough.

Visiting bowler Danny Pryde got Gareth Boughey’s side off to a good start when he despatched the opening pair of James Taylor and Mike Gaskell for eight and 13 respectively, before Kieron New also picked up a pair of wickets in the form of Ryan Hargreaves (7) and Madduma Lakmal (6).

The home resistance came from Jake Borrows and Martyn Jenks, who put on 71 for the fifth wicket before they were eventually removed by Boughey and Adam Tidswell for 49 and 59.

Boughey then ousted the dangerous Mike Simpson for five, and New helped himself to further two scalps to end the day with figures of 4-46 from 18 overs as the hosts were all out for 166.

Despite being set a modest total, a dismal display at the crease from the away side meant they never threatened their target, with openers Boughey (4) and Ryan Westwell (9) disposed of cheaply early on.

Oliver Jump took the prized wickets of Daniel Williams and Max Jones for five and a duck, and the same bowler was on hand to send Robbie Rimmington back to the pavilion to finish with 4-28 from nine overs.

Former captain David Harris was the only batsman to emerge from the contest with a knock of 28, but a blistering five over spell from Rob Halliwell saw him take four lower order wickets for the loss of 15 runs as the visitors were skittled for just 66 after 27.5 overs of play to suffer defeat.