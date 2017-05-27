Wales coach McBryde set to square off against son in RGC clash

WALES coach Rob McBryde could face his son Billy in their clash with RGC on Friday.

The Gogs’ head coach Mark Jones has added three players to his squad for the exhibition against the national side, with Billy McBryde one of the four new faces set to line-up for the WRU National Cup winners.

The former Scarlets Academy and Wales U20 star and Dion Jones will be looking to impress in-front of a crowd of more then 5,000, while ex-Rydal Penrhos Academy standout Sean Lonsdale also returns to the RGC squad after spending the season with Exeter Chiefs and Cornish Pirates.

Lonsdale, aged 19, came through the ranks at the North Wales development region side, and is regarded as one of the best players ever produced by the club’s Academy.

Jones, said, "It's a huge honour for the whole squad to be able to pit ourselves against Wales on our home turf.

“We want to be as competitive as possible in order to help Wales prepare for their summer tour and these extra players will give us some important strength in depth in key positions, both in training and for the match itself.

"They all have strong links to RGC, either as former players or with family ties in Billy's case and it's fantastic to have them on board. It's an exciting time for North Wales rugby."