Rhyl set for Liverpool showdown as part of pre-season campaign

PREMIER League giants Liverpool will be heading to Rhyl for a special preseason friendly.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will travel to the Corbett Sports Stadium on Wednesday, July 12 in a game that is expected to draw thousands.

More than 2,000 attended a game between the two sides last summer, where Wales international Harry Wilson netted in a convincing triumph.

The fixture comes just four days removed from their clash with City of Liverpool in what is a jam-packed set of games as Nial McGuinness’ side look to claim the Huws Gray Alliance this term.

They will host a West Bromwich Albion XI on July 15, before welcoming Brickfield Rangers and Altrincham.

The Lilies will then visit Nantwich Town on July 25, and they will round off their preseason campaign with contests against Shrewsbury Town, Witton Albion and St Asaph City.

A club spokesman, said: “The Lilywhites are proud to be taking part in such a large number of fixtures, as it not only provides the club with a vital source of money to make sure our club can continue, but it also gives the team a chance to show exactly what Rhyl are capable of, taking on a wide variety of teams from various divisions and professions.”