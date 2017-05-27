 ad

Rhyl reveal new Adidas strip ahead of Huws Gray Alliance title charge

Published date: 27 May 2017 |
Published by: Dean Jones 
RHYL have unveiled the new home shirt for the upcoming Huws Gray Alliance campaign.
 
The Club have maintained their partnership arrangements with sportswear giants Adidas, which will see the Lilywhites continue to wear the famous three stripes synonymous with the brand.
 
Their existing sponsorship deals with PRS Telecom and Cartrefi Conwy have also been renewed.
 
To celebrate the history of the Lilies, the skull and crossbones associated with the birth of football in the town will also appear on the reverse of the shirt.
 
Supporters will be able to purchase the shirt from June 1, with arrangements in hand for the option of online sales for the forthcoming season.
 
Managing director Mike Jones, said: “We are delighted to confirm the continuation of the successful partnerships in place with the existing kit provider and sponsors which reflected the growing confidence for the coming season.”

