Rhyl bolster squad with Shelton Payne signing

PROMOTION hopefuls Rhyl have bolstered their squad ahead of the new season with the signing of Shelton Payne.

The Lilywhites confirmed the signing of the former Connah’s Quay man last week, and he is expected to play a significant role for a side looking to make an immediate return to the Welsh Prmier League.

Payne spent most of last season on the sidelines after suffering a cruciate ligament injury, which kept him out until the penultimate game of the campaign against Bala Town.

Manager Niall McGuinness, said: “Shelton was straight to the point and after meeting together we were on the same wave length and the deal was done there and then.

“This for me shows the type of lad Shelton is and his understanding of how big of a club Rhyl FC is.

“He will bring us a major attacking threat with him being able to play any attacking role and he has a good goal record which I'm sure with confidence he will bring to Rhyl he has blistering pace and is a tricky player and a defenders nightmare."

The Cardiff-born player brings with him a great deal of experience at some high-profile clubs including Salford City, Port Talbot Town Colwyn Bay and FC United of Manchester, where he helped them to the Evo-Stik Premier League title.

Payne, added: The aim is promotion, nothing more nothing less.

“Without putting pressure on others that's what it is. From day one, pre-season we go on this journey and in the end come May we're hoping our project is complete.

“I have a good understanding with Niall in a short space of time and we have similar likes and dislikes. Having a good connection with a manager makes it easier to work together and with his ambition and targets I think we'll get what we set out to do.”