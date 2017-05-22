Rhyl boss McGuinness announces retained/released list

RHYL have confirmed that decisions have been reached regarding next season’s squad.

Plans for the 2017 - 2018 season are expected to become clearer over the coming weeks as manager Niall McGuinness begins the task of reviewing the squad and ensuring signings are made to match the club's ambition of promotion from the Huws Gray Alliance.

The Lilywhites boss has confirmed that Rory Crowther, James Jones, Michael Walsh, Alex Jones, Tom Hartley, James Bell, Jamie Whitehouse, Oliver Buckley and Jordan Miller have been offered new deals, while the club is still awaiting decisions from the attacking trio of Josh Davies, Christian Langos and Toby Jones.

Defender Mike Sharples and Steve Lewis have departed the Corbett Sports Stadium to join Ruth Town and Holywell Town respectively, while forward Kristian Pierce and skipper Stefan Halewood were two shock names to be released.

Others free to find new clubs are Chris Rimmer, Zyacc Edwards, Aaron Simpson and Lewis Coyle.

McGuinness also confirmed that a couple of signings will be announced over the next few days as the Lilies look for an immediate return to the top flight.