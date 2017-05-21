Rhyl boxer Karl Evans to make long awaited return on Azi Thomas' Llandudno Junction show

A RHYL boxer will make his long-awaited return to the ring when he features on a high-profile card next month.

Karl Evans will take centre stage at the Take Down show on Saturday, June 3, which will take place at Llandudno Junction Labour Club and is being promoted by Mixed Martial Arts sensation Azi Thomas.

The light-heavyweight is one of the most feared men on the circuit and he will be looking to make a statement when he collides with Essex fighter Dan Ballard.

There are a host of boxing and MMA contests throughout a stacked card, which will also feature a special charity bout between David Bellis and Brett Durkin.

Conwy’s Darren Raybould will be looking to claim bragging rights against Rhyl’s John Kingston, with the highly-anticipated clash between Chad Marsden and Peter Smith also expected to catch the eye.

Another local grappler will be looking for a success as Kev Berger goes up against Huw Jones, and Holyhead fighter Andy Goz is sure to bring a big following when he steps up in clash against Jason Moors, who is representing HAMMA gym in St Helen’s along with numerous other stars on the bill.

The solitary girls fight on the bill features Becky Ridings against Midlands danger Rebecca Brough, while Shane Jones and Matt Thornton exchange blows on what promises to be another special night for combat sport in North Wales.

Thomas, who recently drew with Pierre Botha in an EFC World Championship eliminator, said: “It is great to see Karl back in the ring. He is a big puncher and he is going to add a lot to the show.”

Doors open at 5.30pm and a limited number of tickets are still available, which are priced at £30 and can be picked up from Paradox Gym on Abergele Road, Colwyn Bay.