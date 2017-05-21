Jason Foulkes leads St Asaph to impressive Gresford

A STUNNING all-round performance from Jason Foulkes helped St Asaph to a three-wicket victory over Gresford.

The influential star was at his brilliant best with both bat and ball, and the improving city side face a tough test of their title credentials this Saturday when they host North Wales Premier Division champions Llandudno at Elwy Grove Park.

The home side got off to the perfect start in the field when Walker and David North removed the opening pair of Matthew Cree and Matty Thompson for a f ducks, while the dangerous Jack Bunkell was sent back to the pavilion on 13 after playing an Andrew Bellis delivery into the hands of Paul Fleming.

Chris Ellwood provided some resistance with a knock of 68 from 79 balls before he was despatched by Foulkes, and the same bowler skittled Gareth Bell for six on his way to figures of 3-28 from a blistering eight over spell.

The duo of Daniel Williams and Craig Morse ended the innings unbeaten on 36 and 18 respectively as the away side set a target of 154-5 from their 35 overs.

Despite losing Nathanael Scott (14), Mathew Ryan (7) and Will Ryan (2) early on, the ion-form Foulkes turned the game on its head with a sublime 64 from 69 balls to put Richard Aram’s side in the ascendancy.

Foulkes was aid by Fleming, who was brilliantly run out by Simon Perry after making 31, and Danny Ryan remained resolute to finish on 11 not out as the home side reached their target with just four balls to spare.