Kieron New claims rare hat-trick in Prestatyn win over Hightown St Mary's

A SUPERB hat-trick from bowling sensation Kieron New was the catalyst behind Prestatyn’s six-wicket win over Hightown St Mary’s at Beach Close.

The seamer produced a devastating spell to lead his side to glory, and Gareth Boughey’s side now sit in fifth as they travel to Liverpool and District Division One promotion rivals Highfield on Saturday.

Scott Williams began the hosts’ time in the field well when he disposed of opener Steve Leyland for just one, while Ryan Westwell helped himself to the wicket of wicketkeeper Shaun Vosloo for 31.

The visiting resistance came from the talented Matty White, who continued his fine start to the campaign with a stunning knock of 136 from 170 balls before he was eventually clean bowled by New.

The same bowler then despatched Gareth Jones (14), James Fazakerley (0) and Jan Gadzina (0) for a rare hat-trick which turned the games on its head and gave the bowler figures of 4-77 from a mammoth 18 over spell.

Williams took out dangerous skipper Jim Kelly when his delivery was edged to Gareth Leonard for 22, and Jack Smith was unbeaten on nine when the away side declared on 221-7 from 50 overs.

With overcast conditions making things difficult for the batsman, the home side got their run chase off to a positive start thanks to an opening stand of 85 from Boughey and Westwell.

All-rounder Westwell fell four shy of his half century as he was trapped lbw by Jack Cosgrove, but there was better fortune for the home skipper as he smashed no fewer than 16 boundaries on his way to a mesmerising 111 from just 88 deliveries.

David Harris made five before he was caught off a Cosgrove (2-55) delivery, and Daniel Williams was skittled by Gareth Jones after making a promising 23.

With the tie in the balance, Robbie Rimmington (19*) and Gareth Leonard (3*) saw out the remainder of the innings to ensure they reached their target for the loss of four wickets after 43 overs.