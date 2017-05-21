Prestatyn Town face tricky Holywell Town trip in Nathaniel MG Cup

PRESTATYN Town have been handed a tricky away tie in the first stage of the Nathaniel MG Cup.

The Seasiders will make the short trip to Johnny Haseldin’s Holywell Town in the North East regional stage of the tournament, with the Huws Gray Alliance champions having secured a double over their rivals during their promotion campaign.

Relegated Rhyl will host Flint Town United in the same section of the draw, with the Silkmen expected to be among the challengers for the second-tier crown alongside Niall McGuinness’ side next term.

Arguably the tie of the round comes at the Giant Hospitality Stadium where Llandudno welcome Caernarfon Town, which pits former Tudno assistant manager Sean Eardley and midfield Gareth Evans against their old club at the earliest opportunity.

Europa League qualifiers Bangor City take on HGA side Denbigh Town as they look to get their hands on some silverware, while Holyhead Hotspur travel to Porthmadog in the North West section.

Full draw: Bala Town v Newtown AFC, Caersws v Aberystwyth Town, Airbus UK Broughton v Cefn Druids, Holywell Town v Prestatyn Town, Rhyl v Flint Town United, Bangor City v Denbigh Town, Llandudno v Caernarfon Town, Porthmadog v Holyhead Hotspur.