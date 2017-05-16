West Bromwich Albion confirmed for Rhyl friendly

RHYL will take on an established Premier League club as their plans for pre-season gather pace.

The Lilywhites confirmed that they will host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, July 15 at the Corbett Sports Stadium (3pm).

The match against a Baggies side is one that is sure to generate a large interest with many supporters of the top West Midlands side living in the North Wales area.

Managing director Mike Jones, said: “Securing high profile opposition such as West Bromwich Albion which is likely to interest supporters, would pay dividends for the promotion campaign we will be looking to launch for next season adding that the high profile pre-season games such as this would help the club's budget for the coming season.

“Since the last day of the season, the many volunteers, who are the real unsung heroes of Rhyl FC, have been busy improving the look and facilities at the ground. This work helps the ground to be maintained as a top class venue and this work helps in attracting high profile opposition to Rhyl for such matches."

The club confirmed that it was working on a full schedule of pre-season matches and that the details would be confirmed over the coming weeks.