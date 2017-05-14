Welsh Alliance: St Asaph City slump to final day defeat while Sports finish third

ST ASAPH City ended their Division One campaign with a thumping 4-0 loss at Llangefni Town.

The Saints ended an eventful season in tenth place despite their final day defeat, and the club will look to progress even further next term in what will be their third season in the league.

They began the game in disastrous fashion against a strong home side, and they were two-down in the opening 12 minutes courtesy of efforts from Iwan Jones and Jack Williams.

After the break saw the hosts seal the three points on 67 minutes when Matthew Jones finished well, and the same player was on hand to round off the scoring on 75 to secure third spot for an impressive Town side.

Abergele Town secured their place in the Division with a 3-3 draw at dethroned champions Trearddur Bay.

Despite falling behind in the first minute when Dylan Roberts scored following a period of sustained pressure, a brace from Kieron Ellis plus a solitary strike from ageing midfielder Anthony Robshaw was enough to give the visitors a share of the spoils.

In Division Two, Prestatyn Sports ended the season in third place despite falling to a disappointing 3-1 final day reverse at Amlwch Town.

Ryan Fortune gave the away side a perfect start with a well-taken strike on seven minutes, but second half efforts from Tom Rowlands, Luke McGivern and Gareth Allman condemned them to their seventh away defeat after finishing their home fixtures unbeaten.