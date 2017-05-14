Edwards and Stead scoop doubles at Prestatyn Town awards

PRESTATYN Town star Noah Edwards picked up a valuable double at the club’s annual; Presentation Evening.

Players, fans and staff at the Seasiders gathered at the Motion Finance Stadium on Saturday, May 13, where they celebrated what has been a memorable campaign for the Huws Gray Alliance champions, who have sealed a route back into the Welsh Premier League.

Youngster Edwards, who has been one of Town’s standout performers this term, came away with both the Players’ Player and Supporters’ Player of the Year honours for his efforts in what has been a sensational season for the midfield playmaker.

Gifted defender Reece Fairhurst was presented with the Young Player of the Year by chairman Chris Tipping, with James Stead receiving the Most Improved and Committee Player of the Year accolades.

Legendary boss Neil Gibson, who recently signed a three-year extension with the club, chose homegrown Jack Lewis as his Manager’s Payer of the Season, while talented academy product Macaulay Taylor was named the Reserves’ Player of the Year.