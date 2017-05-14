Toby Jones wins big at Rhyl end of season awards

RHYL handed out the honours at the club’s end of season ceremony last weekend.

More than 170 players, staff and fans turned out in force for the event, which was sponsored by lovemybungalow.com and featured former British transfer record holder Steve Daley as its guest speaker.

Striker Toby Jones was the big winner on the night, picking up both the Players’ Player and Supporters’ Player of the Year awards.

Talented youngster Alex Jones was Niall McGuinness’ choice for Manager’s Player of the Year, while Tom Hartley was rewarded for a fine campaign with the Management Committee Player of the Season honour.

The presentation evening, which also saw Steve Walters of the Offside Trust welcomed as a special guest, also recognised the Ladies’ side for their fine season, with Yasmin Mills picking up the Players’ Player of the Year accolade.

Ashley Mills took the title of Most Improved Player of the Year, and hotshot Paige Williams rounded off a superb campaign with Manager’s Player of the Year.