St Asaph suffer heavy defeat at Brymbo

ST Asaph suffered their second defeat of the North Wales Premier Division season as they fell to an eight-wicket loss at Brymbo.

Will Ryan’s side were left rueing a disappointing batting display in a contest they found tough going from the outset, and they now sit in seventh spot after four games ahead of Saturday’s clash with Gresford at Elwy Grove Park.

The visitors made a poor start with the bat as openers Nathanael Scott and Danny Ryan mustered nine and a duck respectively, before Mathew Ryan made a promising 28 before he was caught off a Ben Roberts delivery.

Paul Fleming added little to the cause and made just three, but the captain produced a stunning innings of 57 to get them back into the contest.

The in-form Jason Foulkes made a stubborn 32 for the Saints off 61 balls, but Ben Murphy (12) was the only other batsman to reach double figures as the away side were all out for 166 from 49 overs.

Gareth Boys’ side wasted no time in making inroads into their target, with Roberts making 48 before he was trapped lbw by an Andrew Bellis delivery.

Fellow opener James Claybrook also provide to be a formidable presence at the crease, eventually finishing the day on an unbeaten 87 off 110 balls to lead his side to a deserved triumph.

The only other wicket fell to Danny Ryan, who took out Mohamed Jayman for six, but that was as good as it got for the bowling attack as Brymbo triumphed after losing just two wickets in 37 overs of play.