Westwell shines again as Prestatyn triumph at Sefton Park

ANOTHER standout performance from Ryan Westwell was the catalyst behind Prestatyn’s four wicket victory at Sefton Park.

The all-rounder was in sublime form with both bat and ball to guide his side to their second victory in succession, and they will look to make it three-in-a-row in Saturday’s clash with Hightown St Mary’s.

The visitors made a strong start in the field when Scott Williams and Westwell removed the opening pair of James Baird and Sean Vandome for two and a duck respectively.

Westwell despatched the dangerous Scott Aitchinson for just 16, and the same bowler removed skipper Dan Kelly (4) and Rob Houghton (1) to end a devastating spell with figures of 5-48 from 12.4 overs.

Wicketkeeper Neil Durand provided the home side’s resistance with a classy 63 from 73 balls before he was trapped lbw off a Gareth Boughey delivery, with Adrian Kinsley (46) and Greg Harvey (40*) also provided significant scores as the hosts set a target 183 all out from 40.4 overs of play.

The visiting run chase got off to a positive start with Boughey making 24 and David Harris gaining 25, while Westwell produced his second brilliant innings in a row with a quick-fire 79 from just 67 balls until he was ousted from the crease by Kelly.

Daniel Williams (15) and Max Jones (0) were both sent back to the pavilion by Rob Houghton, who also took the important wicket of Rhys Jones for 13 to end the day on 4-60 from a mammoth 23 overs spell.

Despite Houghton’s success the away side were able to reach their target with minimal fuss, with Robbie Rimmington seeing them over the line with an unbeaten 20 for the loss of three wickets.

There was no such luck for the second unit, who fell to a convincing 158-run reverse to Colwyn Bay at Beach Close, after being skittled for 65.