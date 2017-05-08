Abergele suffer heavy defeat at Dolgellau

ABERGELE were unable to pick up their second Division One of the season after suffering a 233-run reverse at Dolgellau.

The visitors were no match for their title chasing opponents as they continue to adjust to life in a higher league, and they were also defeated at Northop to exit the Welsh Cup in what was a miserable weekend for Ed Rooney’s men.

They will look to get their stuttering season back on track on Saturday when they travel to Llay Welfare.

A stunning 140 from 78 deliveries from Eric Hibbert was the catalyst behind the home side’s success, with the middle order batsman smashing no fewer than 20 boundaries before he was eventually clean bowled by Owen Lynam, who ended his spell with figures of 2-59.

Skipper Phil Leeds also looked on course for a century until he was retired hurt on 78, while Ben Garnett, Karl Higgins and Luke Sellers all bagged a brace of wickets as the hosts set an imposing target of 350-8 from their 50 overs.

The visiting run chase begun poorly when David Williams was out for two, and talented bowler Jason Weaver took out three dangerous batsmen in the form of Garnett (40), Richard Marsh-Evans (3) and Higgins (0) to e=finish a blistering seven over spell on 3-24.

Wicketkeeper Gareth Edwards managed to aid his side’s cause with 22 before he was skittled by Sion Hughes, and the same bowler was on hand to decimate the lower order (5-29) to ensure the away side mustered just 117 all out from 39 overs.