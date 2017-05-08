St Asaph back to winning ways with Hawarden Park win

ST ASAPH got back to winning ways with a two-wicket win over North Wales Premier Division rivals Hawarden Park.

The success is their second in three league outings this season, and Will Ryan’s men will look for two-in-a-row this Saturday when they travel to Brymbo.

The home side made the perfect start with the ball as Jason Foulkes and David North ousted the opening pair of Wesley Sleep and Dilruk Yahathugoda for a pair of ducks.

Campbell Marr steadied the ship with a 25 knock until he was skittled by North, while Foulkes dismissed wicketkeeper Liam Naylor on his way to figures of 3-43 from ten overs.

The dangerous skipper Adam Doyle made just eight before playing a Paul Fleming delivery into the hands of Danny Ryan, and the same bowler was on hand to take out Ian Dixon (0) and Ian Martin to end a 12 over spell with 3-32.

Craig Wilson provided some resistance with 26, and Adam Cross made 24 as the visitors set a target of 120 all out from 36 overs.

Opener Nathanael Scott was clean bowled by Marr to get the run chase off to a poor start, and things became even more concerning when Mathew and Will Ryan were sent back to the Pavilion by Craig Wilson after making just two and six.

Fleming contributed two in a disappointing series of knocks from the home side, but thanks to Danny Ryan’s 24, Foulkes’ 35 and an unbeaten 34 from Andrew Bellis they were able to reach their required total for the loss of eight wickets after 42 overs of play.