Sailor claims second national title in succession

A COLWYN Bay school sailing sensation continued his excellent start to the season with another notable success.

Matthew Stubbins, a Year 6 pupil at Rydal Penrhos, made it two wins in as many national events with victory at the Inland Championships, which were held at Grafham Water Sailing Club in Cambridgeshire.

The 11-year-old, who was competing in only his second ever Topper series event, came away with the Age 12 category after producing a stunning series of efforts in his nine races.

He also finished a creditable 110th overall against senior members of the national and Great Britain Topper teams.

This latest triumph comes on the back of his debut win at the National Topper Championships, and the RYA Cymru North Wales Regional Squad member ha snow set his sights on further accolades as the season progresses.

Prep School head Roger McDuff, said: “Matthew’s start to the sailing season has been nothing short of extraordinary, and everyone at Rydal Penrhos is absolutely thrilled with his ongoing achievements.

“He has an incredible passion for the sport in addition to his supreme talent, and these are two things that I am very confident will progress him even further as the campaign goes on.”