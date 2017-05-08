Get your tickets for RGC 1404 v Wales

WALES rugby team will travel to Colwyn Bay next month to take on RGC 1404.



In preparation for their summer tests against Samoa and Tonga, Wales, under summer tour head coach Robin McBryde will take his squad to North Wales for a training camp culminating with a warm-up match against WRU National Cup winners RGC 1404 on Friday June 2.



The kick off for the match has been confirmed as 7pm with S4C broadcasting the match live from Parc Eirias.



Gates will be open at 5.30pm for the evening match which is being welcomed as a celebration of rugby in North Wales.



Tickets which go on sale from noon on Tuesday May 9 are set at £15 (seated) and terrace tickets £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s and will be available from wru.wales/tickets and by calling 0844 847 1881.



All profits from the match will be split between two charities – the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust and Ty Gobaith



Robin McBryde said: “We are delighted to be kicking off our summer tour training in North Wales at the end of the month.



“We received a fantastic welcome to North Wales on our last visit and I’m delighted that we are able to return once again. The North Wales community welcomed us with open arms during our RWC 2015 preparations and they have created such a special environment for Wales U20 so it’s great to be able to go back.



“We needed a proper run out ahead of our southern hemisphere Tests, and I am particularly pleased to be playing against RGC who have made so much progress themselves in recent times both on and off the field.”



RGC head coach Mark Jones said, “This fixture is a fantastic opportunity for RGC and North Wales rugby to help Wales prepare for their important up and coming tour.



“Perhaps even more importantly for me, it shows how far we’ve come as a Development Region. Players who have come right through the pathway in North Wales will have the ultimate honour – the chance to play against our National Team, demonstrating the pathway now in place for North Wales players to develop to a very high level.”



*There will be a £1.75 booking fee on £15 and £10 tickets along with postage costs."

