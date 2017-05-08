Westwell ton guides Prestatyn to first league win

PRESTATYN finally kick-started their season by recording an impressive weekend double.

Gareth Boughey’s side grabbed their first Liverpool and District Division One victory of the campaign with a narrow one wicket triumph over Birkenhead Park at Beach Close, before they advanced to the next stage of the Welsh Cup with a resounding ten wicket success over Gresford.

The improving side will look to carry this positive momentum into this Saturday’s trip to Sefton Park as they look to make it back-to-back league wins.

The home side started the contest well as bowler Scott Williams dismissed the dangerous pair of captain Mike Barnes and Craig Reid for 23 and one respectively, before opener Matty Langford weas run out by Rhys Jones after making 19.

Ryan Westwell removed the talented Harry Meehan for 16 soon after, but it was the partnership of Jonathon Crofton and Chris Bellis that tipped the scales in the visiting side’s favour.

Bellis went on to make an unbeaten 50 after a series of classy shots, while Croftonlooked set for a century knock until he was caught by Williams off a Westwell delivery on 95.

The enabled the away side to declare on 224-5 from 47 overs, with Westwell ending the day with figures of 2-42.

Despite losing Boughey (5), David Harris (8) and Daniel Williams (5) early on in the run chase, a scintillating innings from all-rounder Westwell was enough to get them over the line by the narrowest of margins.

The opener was in mesmerising form throughout his time at the crease, and he ended the day unbeaten on 148 to guide the home side to glory.

Only Robbie Rimmington (11), Rhys Jones (18) and Adam Tidswell made it into double figures as the hosts ended the day on 227-9 after 63 overs to claim their first triumph of the season.

Liam Hughes was the pick of the visiting bowlers and claimed three wickets for the loss of 31 runs.