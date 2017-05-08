Prestatyn Town boss Gibson pens new deal

PRESTATYN Town manager Neil Gibson has given the club a huge boost ahead of their Welsh Premier League return after signing a new deal.

The long-serving boss of the Seasiders put pen-to-paper on the three-year extension on Thursday, just moments before he spoke in-front of fans regarding his vision for the future.

After spending his younger days as a member of the Tranmere Rovers youth side, Gibson has earned legendary status among the Town fanbase as both a player and manager, which has seen them claim the Welsh Cup in 2013 and earn promotion to the WPL this season after running away with the Huws Gray Alliance title.

The club have also announced that a special End of Season Presentation Day will be held on Saturday, May 13, which will see a host of things scheduled to celebrate the Seasiders’ return to the top flight.

It will begin at 12pm with a series of Academy matches, before a special contest between players and fans at 2.30pm.

Later that evening there will be a Presentation Evening where various awards will be handed out, and anyone wishing to take part in the game can do so for £10 per half, with all proceeds going towards the club.

Anyone wishing to take part, or for more information call 07956 137588 or email ptfc_tony@hotmail.com.