Vangollen takes place over the weekend of May 19 - 21 and features some great headline entertainment including: Razorlight, The Icicle Works and The Christians, with some great support acts too.

Made for happy campers and music lovers, Vangollen is the festival summers are made for. New for 2017, Vangollen promises a relaxed vibe of VW camping, daytime chilling and evenings of good company and great music.

Bring your van and stay the weekend, or come as you are and bask in the buzz. As well as concerts we’ve got events, stalls, food and drink. All at Llangollen Pavilion, a renowned venue in one of the most beautiful valleys in Wales.

For more details visit the website: www.vangollen.com





For your chance to win 2 weekend passes, answer the question below and complete the entry form by the closing date of Friday May 12 at 12noon.