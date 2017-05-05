To celebrate the theatrical release of “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” – due in UK cinemas on Friday May 19, the Chester Standard is offering you the opportunity to attend a VIP preview screening at Vue Cinema, Cheshire Oaks on Tuesday May 16. This is your chance to win one of 90 pairs of tickets and to see the film ahead of its general release!

Acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie brings his dynamic style to the epic fantasy action adventure “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.” Starring Charlie Hunnam in the title role, the film is an iconoclastic take on the classic Excalibur myth, tracing Arthur’s journey from the streets to the throne.

When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law), Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy…whether he likes it or not.

For your chance to win 2 tickets to the exclusive preview at Vue Cinema Cheshire Oaks on Tuesday, May 16, answer the question below and submit your entry by the closing date of 9.00am Friday, May 12.