Welsh Alliance round-up: St Asaph, Prestatyn Sports and Meliden all defeated

ST ASAPH City’s good end to the Division One season came to an abrupt halt as they were beaten 2-0 by Penrhyndeudraeth.

The Saints have endured a gruelling run of fixtures over the last fortnight and this proved to be one game too many, with the visitors controlling proceedings throughout the first period and they led at the break thanks to a Jack Jones drive on 38 minutes.

After the break saw the city side gradually impose themselves on proceedings, but they were unable to convert any of the chances that came their way and they were made to pay on 87 minutes when Steve Jones sealed the points for the away side.

In Division Two, Prestatyn Sports’ slim hopes of securing the title are now over after they suffered a 3-1 reverse at Y Felinheli.

Griff Jones got the home side off to a flyer with a goal after one minute, before Tom McDonald levelled matters following a period of pressure on seven.

The hosts struck again through Ryan Kane on 18 minutes, and they doubled their lead on 41 when the in-form Jones notched his brace with another neat finish.

McDonald matched this feat with his second of the afternoon after the break on 48 minutes, but they were unable to take home a share of the spoils after missing a host of opportunities.

One-time leaders Meliden continued their freefall with a 3-0 home loss to Mynydd Llandegai, with a two-goal salvo from Alwyn Roberts and a solitary Dillon Jones effort doing the damage.