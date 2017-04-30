Prestatyn lose second straight at Orrell Red Triangle

PRESTATYN continued their disappointing start to the Liverpool and District Division One season as they fell to a five wicket defeat at Orrell Red Triangle.

Gareth Boughey’s side have begun the campaign with back-to-back defeats in what has been a poor start from the group, and they will look to pick up their first win when they host Birkenhead Park at Beach Close on Saturday.

Despite losing opener Ryan Westwell when he was run out for just two, the visitors started strongly thanks to 20 from the skipper and a brilliant half century knock from David Harris.

The former captain produced a patient innings and made 57 from 101 deliveries before he was eventually skittled by Mathew Morgan.

Daniel Williams made a promising start until he was caught on 20, while Robert Rimmington (19), Nathan Jones (13), Rhys Jones (11) and Gareth Leonard (14) also reached double figures as the away side declared on 170-9 from 55 overs.

The hosts wasted no time in chasing down the total, with the opening pair of Jake Brown and Sam Heeley making 41 and 30 respectively before being sent to the pavilion by Boughey, who ended the day with figures of 2-62 from eight overs.

Westwell also got in on the act when he took out both Richard Everett (29) and Andrew Mottram (0) to finish on 2-29 off 12 overs, but an unbeaten 51 from the sensational Morgan tipped the scales in the home side’s favour.

The middle order batsman smashed six boundaries which proved to be the difference between the two sides, and they reached their required total for the loss of five wickets.