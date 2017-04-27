Prestaytyn Town boss Gibson aiming high ahead of WPL return

PRESTATYN Town boss Neil Gibson has set his sights on more than survival when his side return to the Dafabet Welsh Premier League next season.

The all-conquering Seasiders will be mixing it in the top flight after a two-year absence after securing the Huws Gray Alliance title in convincing fashion, and Gibson has hefty ambitions for the club on their big-time return.

Speaking to WPL.Cymru, he said: “If we were to set our sights on survival then we’d be selling ourselves short, really. We have to go into next season with hopes, if not expectations, that we’re going to do better than just survive.

“You never know what could happen, the blueprint is there for all to see over just the past two years where Cardiff Met and Llandudno have come into the league and surpassed all expectations, finishing inside the Top Six in their first seasons, and there’s no reason we can’t have our own success in that regard.”

Thanks to a sterling effort from everyone involved at the club, Gibson was able to begin preparations for the new season earlier than expected, with Town eventually securing the crown by 16 points.

Despite losing top scorer Jordan Davies, who announced he was leaving the Motion Finance Stadium amid interest from a number of sides including Gap Connah’s Quay, a few new faces are expected but Gibson is keen to give those that achieved promotion a chance to establish themselves at the top of the Welsh pyramid.

“We’ve identified definite targets that we’ve had in mind for maybe the last two months if we’re being honest, people who we think would integrate well into the group and would either add a particular skillset or that experience factor which we currently don’t have on our side,” added Gibson.

“We’re not going to make the numbers up, we want to be as competitive as possible – it is going to be a big challenge, a huge step – but if we build on the community spirit around the club, which we have done this season, then we’ve seen what success it can bring us and hopefully that can give us an extra edge next season too.”