Ched Evans on brink of sensational Sheffield United return

FOOTBALLER Ched Evans is in talks for a sensational return to Sheffield United, according to reports.

Multiple media outlets are reporting that the former Rhyl resident is set for a move the Brammal Lane after the newly promoted side agreed a fee of around £500,000 with Chesterfield for the striker.

The 28-year-old scored 42 goals in 103 league appearances for United before being released in 2012 prior to his five-year sentence for the rape of a 19-year-old woman.

That conviction was quashed and, following a re-trial last October, Evans was found not guilty and has scored seven times in 29 games for the Spireites.

Evans joined Sheffield United from Manchester City for £3m in 2009, and he earned international recognition in his final season with the club, where he netted an impressive 35 goals in just 42 appearances.

After his release in October 2014, having served two-and-a-half years of his prison sentence, the Blades revoked an initial offer to allow him to use their training facilities after 170,000 people signed an online petition against the move.

Sponsors threatened to pull out of their deals, while Olympic hero Jessica Ennis-Hill stated she wanted her name removed from the stand named in her honour if United signed the forward.

Should Evans join the Blades for a second spell, he would be once again be plying his trade in the second tier after Chris Wilder’s men secured promotion to the SkyBet Championship.