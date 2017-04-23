Prestatyn open cricket season with narrow Skelmersdale defeat

PRESTATYN opened their Liverpool and District Division Two season with a 50-run loss to Skelmersdale at Beach Close.

Gareth Boughey’s side were unable to mark the opening of their new clubhouse with a win, and they will be hoping for better fortune this Saturday when they travel to Orrell Red Triangle.

After putting their opponents into bat, the home side got off to a good start when pace bowler Kieron New skittled Matthew Finney for a duck, before Scott Williams took the wickets of Matthew Brierley and Luke Manley for five and nought respectively.

Skipper Jordan Maddocks made 23 before he was caught off a Boughey delivery, but the tide turned in favour of the visitors thanks to a stunning knock of 96 from Inderdip Singh before he was eventually sent back to the pavilion by New, who ended the day with fantastic figures of 4-50 from 18 overs.

Ryan Westwell picked up a pair of lower order wickets for the loss of 41 runs as the away side set a target of 205 all out from 48.1 overs.

The home run chase began with Boughey and Westwell both ousted from the crease by Sam Callow for 16 and 12, while ex-captain David Harris made 31 before he edged a Singh ball to Rob Cobley.

The overseas star took the prized wickets of Joe Horton (22) and Daniel Williams (4) in a dominant spell that ended with figures of 3-31, while Callow also dismissed Rob Rimmington (31), New (9) and Danny Pryde (5) as Prestatyn mustered just 155 all out in reply.

Prestatyn Seconds suffered a three wicket reverse at Prescot and Odyssey, with a three-wicket salvo from Ashley Jones proving to be the highlight of the narrow loss.