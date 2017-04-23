Welsh Alliance: St Asaph thrash champions while Prestatyn Sports suffer title blow

ST ASAPH City continued to close out the Division One season in style with a resounding 5-0 home triumph over champions Trearddur Bay.

The hosts began the game on the front foot and they went ahead on 38 minutes when forward Carl Murray converted after a fine team move, and things got even better on 41 when Ade Bell added a second.

Former Prestatyn Town striker Murray was on hand to treble their advantage immediately following the restart on 46 minutes, and the same player was on hand to seal the points on 67 minutes with a fine hat-trick.

A Sam Roberts strike on 70 minutes rounded off the scoring for the Saints, who now sit in eighth spot with five games remaining.

There was no such luck for Abergele Town, who were thrashed 6-0 at a resurgent Nantlle Vale.

A hat-trick from Aaron Hughes did the majority of the damage, with Kevin Barlow, Robert Owen and Jack Jones also finding the target.

In Division Two, Prestatyn Sports suffered a blow to their title hopes as they were downed 5-4 at promotion rivals Mynydd Llandegai.

The visitors were unable to recover from a poor start after falling three behind in the opening quarter, and despite efforts from Paul Watts (2), James Harper and an own goal they were unable to claim a share of the spoils against the second placed side, leaving them eight points behind Llandudno Albion with a game in hand.

One time leaders Meliden now sit in fifth after a goalless draw at Pentraeth.