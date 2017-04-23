Relegated Rhyl end Welsh Premier League journey with Llandudno draw

RELEGATED Rhyl closed out their Dafabet Welsh Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw with Llandudno.

The Lilywhites were unable to hold on to their lead and had to be content with a share of the spoils, ensuring they ended the season with 30 points as they embark on life in the Huws Gray Alliance.

Manager Niall McGuinness, said: “Thirty points is an improvement on last year but it was not enough in the end.

“The preparation for next season will be made over the next few weeks, and we will be ready to come back even stronger.

“People that love the club for the right reasons will be behind us all the way, and I would like to thank everyone who has supported us this season.”

The opening exchanges brought little in the way of chances, with Alex Jones going close early on when his effort forced a smart save from visiting custodian Dave Roberts.

It was the home side who drew first blood shortly before the break when a Jones delivery deflected off a defender and somehow found its way past Roberts.

This provoked a strong response from Alan Morgan’s side after the break, and they levelled proceedings on 68 minutes when striker Jamie Reed gave Rory Crowther no chance with a close-range effort.

Top scorer Marc Williams almost put the away side in-front when he somehow failed to find the target from four yards, while substitute Josh Davies went closest to a winner for the Lilies when his powerful drive was block ensuring the fourth draw in as many encounters between the two sides this season.

Player Jamie Whitehouse, said: “It was a competitive game and a good performance, and I think we are definitely going to bounce back after a disappointing season.

“I hope to stay if the gaffer wants me and we have to get the team spirit back if we want to get back next year.”