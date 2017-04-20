Sheep rescued from ditch in Prestatyn

A MISCHIEVOUS sheep who had escaped from a field had to be rescued after falling into a ditch into Prestatyn.



The sheep found itself in trouble on Tuesday night.

The animal had to be rescue, alongside its flock who were found wandering along Ffordd Ffynnon, by Prestatyn and Rhuddlan Safer Neighbourhood.



A spokesperson for the team said: “We received reports of loose sheep at about 7.45pm. Officers from Prestatyn Safer Neighbourhood Team attended and with the help of some members of the public, the sheep were safely returned to their field.



“One sheep had got stuck in a ditch and was rescued by the team.”

The team also tweeted: