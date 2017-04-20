Are you sitting on £1 million? Lotto players in Rhyl and across Denbighshire urged to check tickets

ONE unwitting lottery player is sitting on a golden ticket!

The National Lottery is hunting for a Lotto Millionaire Raffle winner who has so far failed to claim their £1m prize.

Players in Denbighshire are being urged to check their unique Lotto Millionaire Raffle code. The draw took place on Saturday, April 1.

The winning ticket was bought in Denbighshire. For every Lotto line played, players receive a Lotto Millionaire Raffle code printed on their ticket. The winning code on April 1 was AQUA 6323 7030 and the lucky ticket-holder has until 28 September 2017 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket and believes they have a genuine claim, can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re eager to find the mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings – this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life. We’re urging everyone who bought a Lotto ticket in this area to check their old tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.



“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa – someone out there could literally be sitting on a fortune. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0844 338 7551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk



