Darth Vader sends message of support to Rhyl community cinema group ahead of opening

A NEW community ‘pop up cinema’ has been sent a message of support by Darth Vader – ahead of its opening.



Wicked Cinema – at Rhyl Little Theatre – will throw open its doors tomorrow (Friday, April 21). Sci Fi films - including Star Wars The Force Awakens; The Day the Earth Stood Still; The War of the Worlds; Guardians of the Galaxy and Wall-E – will be screened throughout the weekend.



Actor Spencer Wilding, who played Darth Vader in Star Wars film 'Rogue One', lent his support to the group, but is unable to attend the opening himself.



Films haven’t been screened at the theatre for more than 50 years.



Spencer, who lives in Rhyl, said: ‘‘I am really pleased to hear about the development of a new community cinema at Rhyl Little Theatre and I am only sorry that filming commitments are stopping me from attending the opening of the first Sci Fi weekend.



“Following my role in Rogue One - A Star Wars Story, I am pleased to see the cinema is opening with a Star Wars classic.”



Spencer sent the message ‘Be safe and may the Force be with your dreams’, to the group.



Gwynne Williams, director of the Little Theatre, said: “The theatre has a long proud history of supporting young people, whether it is on the stage or in a technical capacity. Many former Children’s Theatre Club members have gone on into careers including film making, technical and production management in the creative industries.



“I am sure some of our past honorary presidents including Richard Burton and Robert Morley and currently Rhys Ifans would welcome films returning to the theatre again.”

The Sci Fi Programme is as follows:



Friday, April 21 - 7pm Star Wars – The Force Awakens



Saturday, April 22 - 1.30pm - The Day the Earth Stood Still



Saturday, April 22 - 4pm - The War of the Worlds



Saturday, April 22 - 7pm - Guardians of the Galaxy



Sunday, April 23 2pm - Wall-E

Individual Films: Adults £3 Children £2; Weekend Saver: 5 Films £10; Saturday Saver: 3 Films £7.50 and Sunday Screening: Adults £2 Children £1.



Rhiannon Hughes and Jonathan White, directors of the Wicked Wales International Youth film Festival which the cinema is part of, said: “We are pleased to get Spencer’s support for the new cinema, which aims to bring affordable cinema to families, who have stopped going to watch films together because of the cost.



“The community will also have a say about what films will be screened in the future.”



Visitors to the Sci-Fi weekend will be given the chance to choose films for a comedy film season in May.



The cinema development has been supported by Gwynt y Mor community fund, Film Hub Wales and Children in Need.

