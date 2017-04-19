Burglar leaves empty-handed after breaking into Bodelwyddan home

POLICE are appealing for information following a burglary in Bodelwyddan.

A man is believed to have entered a property - in the Terfyn area - at about 3am this morning (Wednesday), but was disturbed by the occupants and fled empty handed.

DC 2153 Katherine Culshaw, of North Wales Police, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have information relating to the incident or who may have been in the Terfyn area of Bodelwyddan at around 3am.”

Anyone with information is asked to telephone 101. Quote reference RC17055059.