Arson attack on St Asaph outdoor pursuit centre

The scene at the centre near St Asaph

A Denbighshire outdoor pursuit centre has been left counting the cost after being subjected to an arson attack.

The attack at the centre near St Asaph is though to have taken place between Monday April 10 and Wednesday April 12.

Dolben Hall is operated by Open Door Adventure. One of the centre's two log cabins has been destroyed by fire with their second sustaining smoke and fire damage.

Police say the centre is facing significant financial loss over the incident and are appealing for witnesses.

Dave Orange who runs the site said: "We'll be insured for the loss of the building but it's at least £10,000 worth of damage.

"It's a real shame, it's really demoralising because, and I know it's silly, but on Wednesday I was at Chester City Hall with Cheshire Fire and Rescue and the Mayor talking about how good young people are and it's just this 1% who spoil everything.

"I've devoted the last 25 years of my life to helping young people and this is very negative.

"But what I'd rather have is the good we do rather than this 1% of youth today that I'm, assuming it is.

"We've got a group of Scouts coming in May. I haven't spoken to them yet and they have tents but the leaders usually use the huts,

"I've not cancelled that but we're just trying to resolve everything at the moment."

North Wales Police's Denbigh, St Asaph and Ruthin team said: "Sometime over night between Monday 10th April and Wednesday 12th April 2017, one of two log cabins situated on the land and part of the outdoor pursuits centre at Dolben Hall, Cefn was destroyed by fire.

"A second cabin sustained some smoke and fire damage.Evidence suggests this was a deliberate arson attack and has caused considerable disruption to the activities run by staff at the centre and significant financial loss.

"We are appealing for any witnesses or information to identify the suspects.

"Contact can be made via our Force Control Room on x 101, Crimestoppers, to any officer at Denbigh Police Station and the Reporting Officer Pc 1454 Hooper quoting crime reference number RC17052657."