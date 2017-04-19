Rhyl nightclub owner tells how thugs with axe attacked him outside own home

A RHYL nightclub owner has told of the terrifying moment he was attacked by two thugs bearing an axe.



Gwil Ritchie, who runs Fushion nightclub, was hit on the head by the louts outside his home at about 4.30am on Saturday, April 15. Mr Ritchie had just pulled up on Violet Grove, Rhyl. He was walking towards his house when he was hit and felt an arm around his neck.



The dad – who has run Fushion nightclub for more than two years – managed to wrestle the axe off one of the attackers and fought back in self defence. The men also demanded money.



The two yobs left the area before police were called. Mr Ritchie was left with bruising, a lump to his head and a cut finger. He was treated at Glan Clwyd Hospital.



Mr Ritchie said: “I had just pulled up outside home and got out of the car. I turned to walk to the house and I was hit from behind. One of them was shouting abuse at me. I turned and fought with him at that point. I saw an axe had ended up in the middle of the road.



“I saw a second person who ran away seconds before the main attacker ran. Obviously I was shocked and shaken, but we train for incidents like this. These people need to be caught before they kill someone. They were shouting at me for money. I want to make it clear that no money from the club is ever taken home – we use a security company.”



Detective Inspector for North Wales Police Chris Bell described the attack as “cowardly”.



“It is fortunate that he has not sustained more serious injuries,” he added.



"We believe that the offenders have observed his movement as he arrived on Violet Grove. We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and the assistance received from the public to date is very much appreciated.



“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have seen people acting suspiciously in the vicinity of the nightclub or in Violet Grove around the time of this incident to contact police.”



Anyone with information is asked to contact central CID on 101. Quote reference RC17052948.