Traffic concerns see homes plan in Abergele put on hold

A PLAN to build 156 homes in Abergele has been put on hold.



Conwy County Borough Council Planning Committee decided to defer a decision on proposals, put forward by MacBryde Homes Ltd, last Wednesday as members were waiting on outstanding traffic and highways information.



The development, made up of 74 four-bed detached properties; 19 three-bed detached properties; 19 three-bed semi-detached properties; 24 three-bed terraced properties; one two-bed semi-detached home and 19 two-bed terraced homes, has been earmarked for land at Abergele Business Park.



Seven members of the planning committee were in favour of deferring.



Councillor Sam Rowlands, of Pentre Mawr ward, said: “In a development like this, consideration has to be given to the increase in traffic and making improvements to the traffic. Any development has to complement the area – which I am sure developers will be aware of.



“I wouldn’t say that I am pleased that the decision on proposals has been deferred, but I do feel it is a good decision until more information is available.”



Cllr Delyth MacRae, mayor elect of Abergele and a member of the Conwy planning committee, said: "I questioned the planning and highways officers at the planning meeting and regarding the traffic assessment, which I felt was totally inadequate.



“It didn’t take into account the impact of the other new developments in the town. Presently, there is huge pressure on our infrastructures and there is an urgent need for another traffic assessment through the town at Sea Road, Chapel Street and St George Road.



“Cllr Ifor Lloyd, Llanfair TH, also raised concerns about the traffic through the town which is chaotic and congested at all times but much worse at weekends and the summer months. He proposed that the application be deferred until an urgent assessment is carried out and this was seconded by myself.”



A report into proposals reads: “The existing access off the A547 will be retained as the only access. Neighbourhood amenity space is proposed in the form of the landscaped bound and grassed areas throughout the site. Informal children’s play space is proposed throughout the site, with formal play space located within the northwestern corner and adjacent to the centre of the site.”



Objections to the development have been raised. It has been argued that the roundabout is “insufficient”; that additional traffic will cause noise; that Gwyrch Castle and its gardens will be affected and that building works will cause distress to occupants of Ty Cariad (dementia care centre).



The report into proposals adds: “The site is generally well screened from the A55 and the coastal path. Although the effectiveness of the vegetation is reduced during winter, it would still mitigate the visual impact.”