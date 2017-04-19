Fire crews called out after street light goes up in flames in St Asaph

A STREET light was completely destroyed after catching fire last night.

North Wales Fire and Rescue were called out to the incident just before 9pm last night.

The fire in the light on St Asaph Business Park was caused by an electrical fault.

A spokeswoman for North Wales Fire and Rescue said: "We were called at 8.52pm to a fire in a street light on St Asaph business Park.

"We responded with one appliance from St Asaph using one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera.

"The street light received 100 per cent damage. The cause was an electrical fault."