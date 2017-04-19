Rhyl's Darth Vader and snooker legend enjoy a game of pirate crazy golf

DARTH Vader met a ‘whirlwind’ at the offical opening of the new Pirate Crazy Golf at Lyons Robin Hood Camp.



Snooker legend and champion Whirlwind Jimmy White and star of Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and the latest Stars Wars, where he played Darth Vadar – Spencer Wilding – cut the tape at the offical opening the new 18-hole Pirate Crazy Golf attraction on Friday.



Ben Williams, of Lyon’s Holiday Park, said: “Lyons were delighted to have Spencer and Jimmy here to open our fantastic new attraction, along with director Geoff Mound.



“We are proud to continue our tradition of investing in the area and offering even more to do for both locals and tourists visiting the area.”



Star Wars actor Spencer Wilding was the first to tee off after the opening of the new crazy golf course and snooker ace Jimmy White used his champion “potting” skills to get his golf ball out of a tight spot.

