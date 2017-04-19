Top scorer Jordan Davies announces Prestatyn Town departure

PRESTATYN Town have received a blow ahead of their Dafabet Welsh Premier League return as top scorer Jordan Davies announced he was leaving the club.

The former Wrexham trainee took to social media site Twitter to make the statement, with the hotshot’s contract expiring this summer.

Despite offering him a new deal, Davies has decided to look for pastures new after a standout campaign where he finished as Huws Gray Alliance top scorer with 27 goals.

He said: “I’m sad to announce that my time at Prestatyn Town FC has come to an end.

“At this moment in my career, both myself and the club agree that it is time for me to move on and enjoy a new challenge.

“I want to wish all of the staff, players and fans all the best as they head back into the WPL where they belong. I’m happy that my contribution helped get PTFC back to where they should be, a fantastic club with the best fans in Wales. Thank you for everything.”

There has been plenty of interest in the 21-year-old from a number of top flight clubs, and Gap Connah’s Quay manager Andy Morrison scouted the striker during their first defeat of the season to Denbigh Town earlier in the season.

Manager Neil Gibson left Davies out of the squad for the final five games of the season, and the forward’s form tailed off after a blistering start.

A Town spokesman confirmed Davies was now looking for a new club, and also revealed that Gibson is looking to bring in four new faces as they embark on a WPL return following a two-year absence.