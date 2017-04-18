Vale of Clwyd MP reacts to snap election

VALE of Clwyd’s MP James Davies has reacted to Theresa May's snap general election.



Mrs May stunned the country earlier today (Tuesday) after announcing that a general election would be held on June 8, amid claims that divisions at Westminster risked hampering Brexit negotiations.



The move surprised Westminster as Mrs May and Number 10 have repeatedly insisted that a general election would not be sought before the scheduled 2020 poll, but Mrs May, who has a “fragile” working majority of just 17 in the Commons, said she wanted "unity" at Westminster as serious talks on Brexit begin with the European Union.



Speaking to the Journal, Mr Davies, who took the seat from Labour’s Chris Ruane back in 2015 with a total of 13,760 votes, said: “I found out this morning about the election. I can completely understand why Theresa May has made the decision, with talks starting with the European Union. She needs to be able make clear decisions for the people as early Brexit negotiations begin, in order to deliver the best deal.



"I am proud to represent the Vale of Clwyd in parliament – the area I care about most. I hope to be given a fresh mandate to continue to fight hard for residents in the Vale of Clwyd, representing their views and concerns in parliament. I have been an MP for just under two years and I really want to carry on.

"Electing a Conservative government is the only way to ensure we have strong leadership, certainty and stability. An election now will give the country stability and certainty for a full five years, not just up to the point at which we leave the European Union but beyond it too. The Prime Minister will have a greatly increased negotiating position as we get on with the process of leaving the European Union as instructed last June by the British people and the majority of voters in the Vale of Clwyd.

"I look forward to the fight ahead and meeting as many residents as possible in the coming weeks. I am hoping that people have faith in myself and Theresa so that it can be possible."