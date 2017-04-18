Former Rhyl boss Greg Strong takes swipe at club in social media rant

FORMER Rhyl boss Greg Strong has taken a swipe at his old club via a surprising social media post.

The long-serving manager, who spent seven years at in the Corbett Sports Stadium hotseat before leaving in 2015, launched a scathing attack on the club after he celebrated promotion with current employers Plymouth Argyle.

Despite the club putting Strong through all his coaching badges thanks to grant funding, the current scout at the League Two outfit was far from complimentary regarding the club and their recent relegation from the Dafabet Welsh Premier League.

In a post on Twitter, Strong said: “First year: Wembley playoff final. Second season: Promotion while my old club finish bottom two each year. Am I lucky or #iskarmaab*tch?”

The post sparked an angry response from supporters on the social media site, with many shocked at the ex-manager’s comments after he left the club on good terms.

Strong, who took three years to get Rhyl out of the second tier following their relegation, was the highest paid manager in the club's history before his departure.

Managing Director Mike Jones said that everyone at the Lilies are “deeply upset” by Strong’s comments, and that “everyone is too disappointed” to make any further statement.

He added that the Lilywhites are offering free admission for their final league game against Llandudno on Saturday as a “reward for their brilliant and loyal support during a difficult season”.

They have also confirmed that West Bromwich Albion and Walsall will take part in a pair of pre-season friendlies as they prepare for their tilt at the Huws Gray Alliance.