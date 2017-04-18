Rhyl lifeboat crews help with the rescue of two men after boat suffers engine failure

RHYL's inshore lifeboat rushed to the rescue of a small crew after a boat suffered engine failure at sea.



The boat was stranded in the outer harbour. The crew of a nearby fishing boat, which had spied the craft, helped with the rescue of two men.



A spokesperson for Rhyl lifeboat said: "On Saturday, crew of a local private fishing boat reported to Rhyl harbourmaster that a small sailing boat had suffered engine failure in the outer harbour, so this was reported to Holyhead Coastguard.



"The fishing boat crew managed to get the boat and its two occupants to the centre pontoon as the inshore lifeboat was launching. This is not accessible from the land and so when the lifeboat arrived, they took the two on board and transferred the craft to the harbour wall pontoon, where they were left with the harbourmaster, able to be recovered to shore."