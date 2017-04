POLICE have launched an appeal to find a missing 77-year-old man from Rhyl.

Thomas Nicholson is believed to have gone missing on Thursday (April 13).

North Wales Police appealed on social media at midday yesterday (April 16) for anyone who may have seen Mr Nicholson to get in touch.

Anyone with any information of Mr Nicholson's whereabouts is urged to call North Wales Police on 101 and quote the following reference number: 17867.