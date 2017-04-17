RGC players react to historic WRU National Cup triumph

A NUMBER of RGC players have expressed their delight after clinching the WRU National Cup for the first time in their history.

The Gogs came away from the Principality Stadium with a 15-11 victory over Pontypridd, sparking wild celebrations from staff, squad members and fans.

Andrew Williams, said: "It's hard to sum up the win with any words. We wanted to put in a performance for the supporters who came down in numbers.

“We get plaudits for our attack, but to a man our defence stood stall and worked so hard to keep them out."

Centre Tom Hughes also paid credit to the fans, adding: "The noise was amazing, running out with all those supporters cheering us gave me goosebumps.

“It was always going to be a tough game, but overall we deserved the win. The defence worked, we stayed off them at the rucks and kept on making the tackles knowing if we stuck to the plan the would make a mistake and we would clear the ball, which was the story of the second half."

Rhys Williams, who played a starring role in the success, said: "At half-time we said we had to win the next 40 minutes and we edged it.

“We kept our head in the second half and we were able to keep to the gameplan. The effort we put in with those tackles and defence made the difference. We weren't giving an inch in that last 10 minutes."