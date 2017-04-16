Prestatyn Cricket Club appoint new captain ahead of opening day of season

PRESTATYN begin a new era for the club this weekend when they kick off their Liverpool and District Division One campaign.

The Beach Close side host Skelmersdale in their opening fixture of the season on Saturday, and they will be operating under a new captain after David Harris stepped down from his role after seven years.

Assuming the leadership position is Gareth Boughey, who averaged 24.56 with the bat from 18 contests last season.

The all-rounder also helped himself to 15 wickets throughout the previous campaign at a strike rate of 33, with season best figures of 4/7.

One notable absentee from the squad this season is overseas star Sampath Perera, who has decided not to return to the club after three seasons.

The Indian was a key contributor to Prestatyn’s success in recent years, and took a sensational 145 wickets during his time at the club.

Boughey’s side have opted not to bring in another foreign star this term, due to visa issues than are currently restricting a number of other teams across the region from confirming their signings.

The Seasiders have strengthened the squad with a pair of notable acquisitions that are expected to feature heavily, with wicket keeper and batsman Robbie Rimmington joining from nearby rivals Northop Hall and pace bowler Daniel Pryde also joining the ranks.

Following their opening encounter, last season’s strugglers will travel to Orrell Red Triangle before taking on fancied sides Birkenhead Park and Sefton Park.

The second unit will be led by Ashley Jones this season and they start with a trip to Prescott and Odessey, while Mark Sheridan’s third team are away at Hightown St Mary’s on Sunday.