Welsh Alliance round-up: Prestatyn Sports surge on but Abergele and St Asaph downed

ST ASAPH City’s good recent form came to an abrupt halt as they fell to a 4-2 loss at Greenfield.

The home side came out of the blocks flying and were two up within the first ten minutes courtesy of strikes from Keiron Roberts and Sam Watson, before Danny Calvert added a third on 18 with the Saints defence all at sea.

Credit to the visitors, they responded well after the break and got themselves back into the contest through a Shaun Davies effort on 68 minutes, and a Steve Roberts goal on 85 ensured for a nervy finish.

The away side pushed hard for a leveller in the closing stages, but they were undone by a fast counter attack which saw the hosts seal the victory when Connor Hughes burst clear and slotted home.

An under-strength Abergele Town also suffered a heavy defeat as they were thrashed 5-0 at Llanrug United.

A brace from David Noel Williams did the majority of the damage, with Carl Griffiths, Gavin Jones and Allan Mark Owen completing the rout.

In Division Two, Prestatyn Sports continued to end their campaign in style with a 3-1 success at Pentraeth.

Buoyed by their two derby wins over neighbours Meliden, the visitors gained their advantage on 18 minutes when James Harper finished well following a period of sustained pressure, and the same player was on hand to double their advantage just before the half hour mark.

A Darren Lewthwaite on 80 minutes gave the home side a glimpse of sharing the spoils, but their hopes were dashed on 86 when Mike Jones sealed the win with a well-taken strike.

The result leaves Sports in fourth spot with games in hand on their rivals as they look to secure a third place finish.